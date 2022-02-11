Traffic stopped outside Jackson airport due to ‘possible security threat’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - International Drive, in front of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, is closed off due to a “possible security threat” near the airport.

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Spokesperson L’Sherie Dean released this statement:

JMAA has temporarily closed International Drive due to a possible security threat near JAN. Additional police are on location in the abundance of safety. There is no threat to the airport terminal or aircraft operations.

International Drive is the only road in and out of the airport.

This comes less than a month after the airport was evacuated over a threat made to TSA.

WLBT crews are at the scene working to learn more.

