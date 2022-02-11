Win Stuff
Traffic stopped outside Jackson airport due to ‘possible security threat’

jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport
jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - International Drive, in front of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, is closed off due to a “possible security threat” near the airport.

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Spokesperson L’Sherie Dean released this statement:

International Drive is the only road in and out of the airport.

This comes less than a month after the airport was evacuated over a threat made to TSA.

WLBT crews are at the scene working to learn more.

