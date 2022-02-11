Win Stuff
Suspect in Jones County kidnapping, assault case arrested

Tingle, 32, of Ovett, is being charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated...
Tingle, 32, of Ovett, is being charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in connection to the January assault and kidnapping case.

According to the sheriff’s department, 32-year-old James Tingle, of Ovett, was arrested by JCSD’s criminal investigation, narcotics and patrol units Friday at a home in Ovett.

On Jan. 30, 2022, a man was found bound and beaten under the Union Fall bridge, according to JCSD, and during the investigation, Tingle was made a suspect in the case.

Jones County investigators seeking information on alleged Sunday assault

The victim, James Risner, is still in critical condition in an area hospital, says JCSD.

JCSD says as the investigation went on, evidence led to a warrant being issued for Tingle’s arrest.

Tingle is being charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault.

JCSD says the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

