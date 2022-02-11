Suspect in Jones County kidnapping, assault case arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in connection to the January assault and kidnapping case.

According to the sheriff’s department, 32-year-old James Tingle, of Ovett, was arrested by JCSD’s criminal investigation, narcotics and patrol units Friday at a home in Ovett.

On Jan. 30, 2022, a man was found bound and beaten under the Union Fall bridge, according to JCSD, and during the investigation, Tingle was made a suspect in the case.

The victim, James Risner, is still in critical condition in an area hospital, says JCSD.

JCSD says as the investigation went on, evidence led to a warrant being issued for Tingle’s arrest.

Tingle is being charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault.

JCSD says the investigation is still ongoing.

