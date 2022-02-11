Sunny and warm tomorrow with more sunshine this weekend

Good evening everyone!! This evening will be mostly clear with temperatures in the low 50s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the low 40s.

Tomorrow is going to be an amazing day with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Saturday will start off sunny, but a few clouds will move in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be much cooler thanks to a dry cold front that will move through the area. Highs on Sunday will struggle to the low 50s, dispute the sunny skies.

Valentine’s Day will be sunny with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s by the middle of next week.

A storm system will move through next Thursday, giving us a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

