Realty Executives donates $1,500 to Habitat for Humanity

By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg real estate agency has made an annual donation to Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

Realty Executives, The Executive Team, Inc. presented the organization a check for $1,500 Thursday, during a company awards luncheon at the Hattiesburg Country Club.

The funds were raised by individual company agents, who voluntarily set aside a small amount from each commission they earn.

“We’re involved in home sales, we’re involved in helping buyers and Habitat for Humanity builds and renovates homes in the neighborhood where people live, so they don’t create problems by moving people out, they, in fact, improve neighborhoods,” said Jim Stroo, broker and owner of Realty Executives, The Executive Team, Inc.

“Who knows more about the importance of homeownership than realtors and this is a great connection with them and us,” said Michael Pascarella, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “They support us every year and it’s been fantastic and going towards our mission to build homes for low-income families.”

This is the 23rd year the company has donated to Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

