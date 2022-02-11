Petal community garden coming soon as development progresses

Win Stuff
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal community will have a garden coming to the area very soon, according to the founder, Keely Morgan.

“I’m just excited for the next steps. They’ll be ready to break ground and get the soil ready continuing to take it one step at a time but it’s finally coming together,” says Morgan.

Morgan has spent months planning a community garden in Petal. Now she is one step closer. Adam’s Nursery is giving her a lot on the property.

The garden’s board president, Caitlyn Pace says it’s exciting.

“So we’ve built a wonderful relationship with them. They’ve got a lot of knowledge, which is great since Keely and I are new at this, just starting to get our, again, feet wet. So we’re hoping it’s going to be a great partnership,” says Pace

Morgan says the spot at the nursery is not their only lot. The City of Petal donated a space, and Morgan says they have other plans for it.

“We’ll just use the other lot for green waste. So basically, we’re going to set up a concept to where we can come pick up their green waste for a small fee. And all that will go back into the garden,” says Morgan.

Morgan and Pace are also working on their paperwork to officially become a nonprofit organization.

“The reason why I did that is because this is bigger than me, it’s not just about me. It’s about the whole community. I want this to continue on, even when I’m not here. I want kids to know about food sustainability,” says Morgan.

If you’d like to volunteer and help, Pace says you are more than welcome. You don’t need any experience, they’ll teach you.

“Nature does wonders. That’s half the work is just getting it in the ground. So once we do get started, anyone that’s interested in even learning a little bit about it, this would be a great opportunity for you to try to garden if you don’t have a lot of space for that your own home,” says Pace.

If you’d like to reach out to the community garden, you can go to their website.

