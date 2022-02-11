Nice this weekend, but strong storms are possible late next week.

Good evening everyone!! This evening will be clear with temperatures in the upper 40s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the low 40s.

This weekend will be mostly sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday. Temperatures will cool down some on Sunday as a dry cold front moves through the area. Highs are expected to be in the low 50s.

Valentine’s Day will be sunny with highs in the low 60s during the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up into the upper 60s on Tuesday and eventually reach the low 70s on Wednesday.

Rain and thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday. We’ll have to watch that closely for the threat of severe weather. Right now, its too far out for specifics but everything is on the table, so be sure to stay tuned!

