MSDH: New COVID cases creep back over 2,000 Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After a day that saw fewer than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Mississippi, the headcount crept back over the 2,000-mark Friday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,212 new cases of coronavirus Friday, an uptick from Thursday’s reported 1,661.

MSDH also uncovered another 50 deaths related to COVID. with 13 falling between Feb. 5 and Feb. 10, including one in Perry County.

Another 37 deaths, including one in each of Forrest and Jones counties, were discovered during a review of death certificates between July 17, 2001, and Feb. 6, 2022,

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 776,717 and 11,558, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 86,725 COVID-19 cases and 1,158 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,957 cases, 102 deaths

Forrest: 21,572 cases, 290 deaths

Jasper: 4,700 cases, 69 deaths

Jones: 20,827 cases, 275 deaths

Lamar: 16,981 cases, 148 deaths

Marion: 6,840 cases, 129 deaths

Perry: 2,994 cases, 62 deaths

Wayne: 5,854 cases, 83 deaths.

MSDH also reported 682,840 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,684,764 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,498,766 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies, and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,772,483 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.