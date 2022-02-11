Meistersingers to host Valentine’s Day dinner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt choir, Meistersingers, are holding their Silver Anniversary Celebration this Saturday, Feb. 12.

The celebration is honoring their 25th anniversary as a choir and celebrating Valentine’s Day.

“Well, first of all, you need something to do on Valentine’s Day. Second of all, this is going to be a really classy event,” said Meistersinger’s Vice President, Robin Roberts. “We’re going to have a live music. There will be dancers from On Your Toes dance studio. You’ll have the opportunity to dance if you want to for it to some standard jazz standards and other standards.”

The celebration will be at the Hattiesburg Train Depot at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be ordered by phone at (601) 520-4877 or online at the Meistersingers website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.