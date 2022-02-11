Jones County receives more than $4M in state grants

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Economic Development Authority has been working with the Mississippi Development Authority since early summer and will now be receiving three of these grants totaling over $4 million.

The first site is Howard Industrial Park, which will receive $50,000 to put towards drainage improvements.

The Interstate 59 South Site is located within Ellisville city limits and will receive $553,600 for clearing and the construction of a temporary road.

“As it relates to being competitive with other parts of the state as well, we feel that with these proceeds, it’ll put us on equal footing as it relates to getting industrial sites and our business sites up to equal standard as other areas of the state that are a little bit ahead of us,” said President & CEO of Jones County EDA Ross Tucker.

Also, Forrest and Jones County will come together to work on the airport. $3.4 million will be allocated to upgrade sanitary sewer capacity, construct a building pad, and complete intersection modifications.

“We believe that this site development money from the Mississippi Development Authority will really help us improve the real estate in the area, eventually create more jobs in the area and more tax breaks for both Jones County and Forrest County,” said Executive Vice President of Area Development Partnership Todd Jackson.

“Just a testament to state that the state sees that the potential of this workforce and wants to continue to diversify and continue to enhance it with bringing in new investment new industries into the region,” said Tucker.

For more information contact (601) 649-3031 or visit www.jonescounty.com.

