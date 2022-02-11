Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Heidelberg residents get access to free tablets

Two organizations come together to give people technology
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heidelberg, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Heidelberg and the surrounding areas had a chance to get free tablets on Thursday.

To qualify, people were asked to bring proof that they receive government assistance.

Two organizations partnered together to make the event possible, Tamia Taylor with Inspire, and Loretta McClee with Sarah’s Touch.

“This comes with internet from the government, it was a part of the COVID package that was given out… The stimulus, so they get 12.5 gigs of data for a whole year for free. Then after that year is over, they will have to pay $50 a month. Even if they don’t, they can turn it off and use it on their wifi at home,” says McClee.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bryce Gilbert
Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018
For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1...
Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Christopher Walters was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and receiving...
Trio arrested after Jones County traffic stop

Latest News

The district will open the registration process in March, it will be on a first-come,...
West Jasper School District announces new pre-K details
.
Meistersingers to host Valentine’s Day dinner - clipped version
.
Heidelberg residents get access to free tablets
Three sites to be restored in Jones County with grand money.
Jones County receives more than $4M in state grants