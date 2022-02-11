Heidelberg residents get access to free tablets

Heidelberg, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Heidelberg and the surrounding areas had a chance to get free tablets on Thursday.

To qualify, people were asked to bring proof that they receive government assistance.

Two organizations partnered together to make the event possible, Tamia Taylor with Inspire, and Loretta McClee with Sarah’s Touch.

“This comes with internet from the government, it was a part of the COVID package that was given out… The stimulus, so they get 12.5 gigs of data for a whole year for free. Then after that year is over, they will have to pay $50 a month. Even if they don’t, they can turn it off and use it on their wifi at home,” says McClee.

