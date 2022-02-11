Hattiesburg celebrates Arbor Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Arbor Day in Mississippi is the second Friday in February. Mayor Toby Barker and members of the tree department of the city’s parks and recreation celebrated by planting a tree with Hattiesburg students at Grace Christian Elementary School.

Andy Parker, City Arborist, says it’s a tradition the department loves.

“We come out each year and plant trees at schools because this gets to our next generation. You know trees are great for the environment. This is something we learned early in school, that trees give us oxygen, and we love oxygen. So this gets to them gets him out of the class, show him some real-world experience,” says Parker.

Fifth-grade science class students took turns helping dig the hole, place, secure and water the willow oak tree. Science teacher Leslie LeFlor says the class has been learning about the earth recently and this is a good way to teach them in a fun way.

“I’m a teacher that likes to do hands-on, so with them coming out and doing a hands-on that gives them the experience and they get to see it - have a visual. Yesterday, we started talking about earth resources and the natural resources. I hope they learn to take care of our planet so we can have it for many years to come,” says LeFlor.

The willow oak has brown leaves right now for winter. Students will get to see the tree grow with them as they continue through school.

The tree department of the city’s parks and recreation also taught the students about the work they do across the city.

“We love this job because we’re outside a good bit. We’re dealing with nature. As we trim and prune along the city streets, the parks and right of ways, we’re helping the trees look good aesthetically, and then we’re trying to watch out for hazards and risks. When there’s a storm when we do get hurricanes or tornadoes. We respond to that, open-up streets so the police and fire and people can get through on that,” explains Parker.

This is the city’s 30th annual Arbor Day event and the first time Hattiesburg is celebrating as a certified tree city with the Arbor Day Foundation.

Arbor Day is celebrated in the spring across the country – but the date is different in each state depending on climate and the planting season.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

