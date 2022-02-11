Win Stuff
Hancock County deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges

The suspect’s employment with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was terminated immediately upon his arrest.
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with two counts of exploitation of children accessing children pornography.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who was a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy is behind bars after authorities arrested him on charges involving sexual exploitation of children.

Derrick Flanagan was arrested Friday and is now charged with two counts of exploitation of children accessing children pornography.

The Hancock County deputy, who was terminated immediately upon his arrest on Friday, came under investigation after the sheriff’s office received a cyber-crime tip on Tuesday. That tip was forwarded to the sheriff’s office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After reviewing the information in the tip and its associated computer evidence, it was determined that the tip possibly involved a deputy. The sheriff’s office immediately contacted the Cyber Crimes Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and turned all of the information over to their agency for handling.

Working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Attorney General’s Office executed arrest warrants for Flanagan. He was arrested Friday and booked into Hancock County Adult Detention Center.

This is an on-going investigation and is being conducted by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

