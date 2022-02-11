Habitat to complete house after death of home partner

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is planning a new phase of construction for its latest home in Hattiesburg.

A house in Palmer’s Crossing is being built for the Clay family.

John Clay, the original home partner, died just a few weeks ago.

Now, the Habitat organization wants to finish the project for Clay’s three children and his sister, who is the new partner for the project.

The home is about 60 percent complete.

Volunteers will be needed when construction resumes in the Spring.

“There’s still yet a lot of work to get to,” said Akwete Muhammad, director of resource development for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “There’s painting, there’s flooring, cabinetry. We’ve got to put in plumbing aspects.”

When completed, the house will be the 71st built by Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

