Forest Service to conduct 1,065-acre burn Friday
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking motorists to use caution if driving Friday near Mulberry in Wayne County.
The Chickasawhay Ranger District will be conducting a 1,065-acre prescribed burn Friday.
Smoke will be visible from Forest Service Road 202, Forest Service Road 219 and Camp 8 Road.
