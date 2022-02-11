Forest Service to conduct 1,065-acre burn Friday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking motorists to use caution if driving Friday near Mulberry in Wayne County.

The Chickasawhay Ranger District will be conducting a 1,065-acre prescribed burn Friday.

Smoke will be visible from Forest Service Road 202, Forest Service Road 219 and Camp 8 Road.

