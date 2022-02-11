Win Stuff
FedEx to pay salary of worker whose vehicle was shot while on job

Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - FedEx has agreed to pay one of their workers retroactively after he’d been on unpaid leave.

D’Monterrio Gibson, the Black FedEx driver who was fired upon by a white man after making a delivery in Brookhaven, had been on unpaid leave since his vehicle was shot.

Attorney Carlos Moore says FedEx has reinstated his pay retroactively to January 31, so Gibson will continue getting paychecks and was paid for the time he’s missed so far.

Moore also says Gibson is getting therapy, and the company is paying for those sessions.

Moore believes Gibson was targeted by two white men because he was Black. The Jackson resident said the incident has left him traumatized.

On January 24, Gibson said he’d just dropped off a package on Junior Trail in Brookhaven when he was followed closely by a man honking his horn in a white pickup. Police identified him as Gregory Case, a resident of Junior Trail.

Case and his son Brandon Case are charged in the shooting. The father is charged with conspiracy, while the son faces an aggravated assault shooting into an occupied vehicle charge.

Moore and Gibson believe the two men should be charged with attempted murder and the case should rise to the level of a hate crime, something a federal agency would have to address.

A FedEx driver and his attorneys demand justice after a Jan. 24 shooting. (Source: WLBT)

