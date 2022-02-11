C Spire continues expanding fiber in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi-based company C Spire continues its fiber internet expansions across the state. The company has almost 40 ongoing projects expanding fiber services, expanding wireless 5G and additional network enhancements.

Vice President of Sales & Operations For Home Fiber Toby Dubois says the company is working to bring high-speed internet to many communities still in need.

“Fiber connectivity is the most important thing. It’s just being able to connect people to what matters to them. That may be a streaming service, that may be relatives, and maybe work, maybe school for a lot of people. And I think this last couple of years, we learned that lesson. So we looked around and said there’s some opportunity to better serve some of these communities that are maybe a little underserved today and decided to make some significant investment. And for the last three years, that’s been ramping up and ramping up even more. So now. We’re really getting aggressive with it,” said Dubois.

C-spire already offers high-speed internet to customers in more than 30 cities across the Magnolia state and is planning to expand into Alabama soon as well.

“We’re pushing more neighborhoods every day. We’ve got crews underway now. They’re working out there, you know, this week, and then we’re out there next week, and continue to grow the fiber but in some cases, those neighborhoods may have had some choice. In many cases, they didn’t have fiber available to them. And we want to build out to the communities that maybe others passed. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re the team based right here, started right here in Mississippi based in Mississippi, and we’re building to those homes,” said Dubois.

C-Spire’s fiber internet offers symmetrical Gigabit speeds, meaning information is downloaded and uploaded at the same rates. That enables entire households and businesses to operate on a single fiber connection without experiencing lag time.

“We feel like we can bring maybe that service that lacked over the years, a level of service that’s been lacking maybe in the internet space and with the fiber network and these types of speeds. So we know that’s what we’re doing. We’re bringing really the best technology you can get as it comes about when it comes to connectivity,” said Dubois.

C-Spire alerts neighborhoods and residents when crews are coming into their area to make installments and has an open phone line to answer construction questions. That phone number is (601) 499-0994.

“Sometimes when you’re doing construction, there’s some inconvenience and we try to limit that and make sure that we’re having the least amount of impact that we can. Anytime we do have an issue here and there, we want to be really quick to resolve it and resolve in a way where the property owners feel good about it. So it’s certainly a process. It starts with doing our cost studies and analysis and then it goes into engineering once we come out of there is major construction. And then finally we get to the point and we can offer services,” said Dubois.

C-Spire plans to continue expanding and serving the Pine Belt.

“We want to serve people. And that’s what we are, we’re a service organization. We want to serve people and be a little different. We’re really happy by how we’re being received in Hattiesburg,” said Dubois.

