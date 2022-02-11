Bills that are surviving another deadline at the State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re at the point in the legislative session where bills are going through various transformations. And that’s happening with bills that have been dubbed as the “Real You Act”.

It involves keeping prisoners from trying to change their names while behind bars. But there was initially more to it than that.

Both chambers initially had language about banning trans youth from legally changing their gender. That was removed in committee. But the House bill is the version that survived the latest set of deadlines.

It includes more than just language about a name change. It also says prisoners can’t petition to change their gender while behind bars. The Human Rights Campaign says they still have concerns about the legislation.

”These bills are clearly motivated by animus for transgender people, in this case, transgender inmates,” said Rob Hill, State Director for The Human Rights Campaign Mississippi. “And there really is no issue around this in Mississippi. This is a very often, like many bills, it’s the solution looking for a problem that does not exist.”

”The name changes are because prisoners are trying to change their names to conceal their identity while they’re in prison,” noted Sen. Chad McMahan, who was author of SB 2356 that died on the calendar. “And then when they get out that they don’t have to register under the name they were convicted under. So the taxpayers of Mississippi want to be sure we know who’s incarcerated and who’s been released and we don’t want them changing their names and they shouldn’t be wasting the taxpayers money.”

The Human Rights Campaign says it’s grateful that the House and Senate removed the youth language so that decisions around name change and gender marker could remain with families. But they’ll watch the bill closely to see if the gender identity language will remain in after the Senate takes it up.

There are also multiple bills still alive at the State Capitol that seek to find new ways to boost Mississippi’s conservation efforts.

They would establish a Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. And for all of you who enjoy the outdoors, the goal would be to improve those spaces.

The House has two bills, HB 606 and HB 1064 that would set up the trust fund. It dedicates more than 10 million dollars a year to conservation programs.

And by dedicating those dollars---it would allow the state to go after federal funding that’s only possible with matching dollars at the state level. It doesn’t involve a tax increase. It instead calls for a portion of sales tax dollars from sporting goods products to be used to fund this.

And state parks could stand to benefit from a program like this.

“The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Fund, as proposed by the House, would include funding for state parks,” said Ed Penny, Ducks Unlimited Director of Public Policy. “We’re not talking about wastewater treatment plants or utilities. We’re talking about boat ramps, we’re talking about Lake renovations, we’re talking about trails, and things that bring people to Mississippi State Parks, the trust funds should support. And we think that that’s a great thing to do...”

The Senate has passed its own version of a conservation funding bill. But the big difference is that projects would be limited to public lands. The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Coalition says that would limit these funds to 20% of the state’s lands and would keep private groups from participating.

Other bills still in play will likely go to conference committees where the House and Senate will have to determine if they can find a compromise.

And those will include some of the most-talked about items of the session: teacher pay raises and tax reform.

