Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

63-year-old charged with murder after assault at Biloxi homeless camp

David Thomas Jordan, 63, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a homeless man at...
David Thomas Jordan, 63, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a homeless man at a camp in Biloxi. Police say Jordan is also homeless.(Biloxi Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 63-year-old homeless man is now charged with murder after police say he killed another homeless man in Biloxi on Thursday.

Police said they responded to a call about a welfare check at 7:57pm to the wooded area near the intersection of Popps Ferry Road and Cedar Lake Road, the location of a known homeless camp. When officers arrived, they found the body of a 52-year-old man who lived in the camp. Police say he appeared to be the victim of an assault, however, the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

David Thomas Jordan, 63, was identified as the suspect. He was located in the immediate area and arrested without incident. Jordan is charged with first-degree murder and Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a bond of $1 million.

Jordan was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center to await his initial appearance.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family. We will update this story once the victim’s name is released.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1...
Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino
Christopher Walters was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and receiving...
Trio arrested after Jones County traffic stop
Authorities in Mississippi seized 30 lbs. of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.
Mississippi authorities seize 30 lbs. of cocaine in hidden compartment during traffic stop
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
Aleata L. Whitworth, 34, (left) and Steven D. Minor, 31, (right) were arrested and charged with...
2 arrested for storage unit burglaries

Latest News

Jaxavian Holmes, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
2 weapons seized in Hattiesburg traffic stop, felon arrested
State health officials to discuss oral anti-virals, flurona at press conference
residents get access to free tablets.
Heidelberg residents get access to free tablets
The district will open the registration process in March, it will be on a first-come,...
West Jasper School District announces new pre-K details