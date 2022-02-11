Win Stuff
Police: 5 officers hurt, 1 critical, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home

Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers...
Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers were injured, and the situation is ongoing.(Source: KPHO)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly, KPHO staff, Gray News staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – Phoenix Police said five officers are in the hospital after a shooting and standoff at a home in south Phoenix early Friday morning, around 2 a.m.

Authorities said the scene is still active and are asking the public to stay away for their safety.

KPHO crews on the scene saw multiple officers hurt and being taken to the hospital.

Video of the suspect involved in the standoff show him holding a baby while he was engaging with officers. Police said that baby was found unharmed.

“There was a baby in the home who was at some point placed in a carrier and placed outside. As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot,” said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said that one woman remains in critical condition.

The shooting comes two months after a fellow officer, Tyler Moldovan, was shot eight times, including once to the the head.

“If I seem upset, it’s because I am,” Williams said, emphasizing the struggles and safety concerns law enforcement officials face every single day.

KPHO crews on scene continue to hear gunshots ring out in the area. No other information has been released. It’s not clear what led up to the standoff.

