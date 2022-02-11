2 weapons seized in Hattiesburg traffic stop, felon arrested
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted felon was arrested for possession of weapons Thursday night.
Jaxavian Holmes, 25, of Hattiesburg, was arrested after a traffic stop near 4th Street and Park Avenue around 5 p.m.
Hattiesburg police officers seized two weapons during the traffic stop.
Holmes was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
