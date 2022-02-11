Win Stuff
02/11 Ryan’s “Sunny & Warm” Friday Morning Forecast

Continued warming will have us almost in the mid 70s by this afternoon, but a short-lived cool down is coming.
02/11 Ryan's "Sunny & Warm" Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Still chilly to start, but just like the last few days we’ll warm rapidly into a sunny afternoon. Today will be the warmest of the week as well, high climbing into the low-to-mid 70s. Unfortunately, that is where the warming trend ends. We’ll lose a few degrees Saturday thanks to slowly building cloud cover and an evening wind shift thanks to a front, but no active weather or rain is expected. Sunday will end up being the coolest of the next 14 days, high near 55, but will still be appropriately sunny. As we head into next week we’ll already be above average with a high in the low 60s Monday. Temperatures keep climbing up to 75 by Thursday, but that’s when our next front moves in. Unlike tomorrow’s though, this one will bring active, even potentially severe weather.

