02/11 Ryan’s “Sunny & Warm” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Still chilly to start, but just like the last few days we’ll warm rapidly into a sunny afternoon. Today will be the warmest of the week as well, high climbing into the low-to-mid 70s. Unfortunately, that is where the warming trend ends. We’ll lose a few degrees Saturday thanks to slowly building cloud cover and an evening wind shift thanks to a front, but no active weather or rain is expected. Sunday will end up being the coolest of the next 14 days, high near 55, but will still be appropriately sunny. As we head into next week we’ll already be above average with a high in the low 60s Monday. Temperatures keep climbing up to 75 by Thursday, but that’s when our next front moves in. Unlike tomorrow’s though, this one will bring active, even potentially severe weather.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.