USM Symphony Orchestra preparing for first concert of 2022

By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This Saturday, Feb. 19, the USM Symphony Orchestra will take the stage in Bennett Auditorium for the first time in 2022.

The concert is set to be a performance to honor the former USM Symphony Orchestra conductor, William T. Gower, by having the three Gower Concerto Competition winners join the orchestra on stage.

“These are three students who competed against all their peers in the School of Music were chosen to perform with the symphony orchestra, and it’s always exciting for them,” said USM Symphony Orchestra Director, Dr. Michael Miles. “It’s exciting for their colleagues on the stage to support them, and it’s just a really great event for our School of Music every year.”

“Today was my first rehearsal ever playing with an orchestra, so I really got a taste of tempos, you know, because it’s a little different in a wind band,” said Concerto Competition Winner, Peyton Sills. “The beat is right on it or right ahead of it. In orchestras, a little more relaxed, so I kind of got a feel of that and prepared for my performance on Saturday, the 19th.”

Sills says this is the first time many of these students will perform in front of a live audience in their college years. The USM junior admitted this is the first time he will perform a solo in front of a live audience since high school.

You can buy tickets for the event here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

