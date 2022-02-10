Win Stuff
USM study shows investment in quality teaching leads to increased student retention

USM is celebrating increased student retention rates after a recent study about investing in quality teaching.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - USM is celebrating increased student retention rates after a recent study about investing in quality teaching.

One in every four USM professors is Association of College and University Educators certified. Certified educators use evidence-based practices teaching techniques in the classrooms.

“My students are more active in their learning, they’re also more independent learners and they feel like they’re part of a strong community in my course. I’ve also learned from ACUE how to structure my course with a deep understanding of how student learning actually works. And all of this is rooted in research,” says UMS ACUE certified professor, Dr. Hugh Broome.

ACUE certified faculty retain more students, measurably improve student outcomes, and narrow equity gaps in their classrooms.

“Dr. Broome’s class emphasized active learning by having us solve problems and engage in discussions as a class. He made me feel more motivated to want to keep learning. He gave me feedback that allowed me to see where I was struggling and where I could improve. I really learned how to have a growth mindset,” says Briannon Toney, a USM student in Broome’s class.

The study finds that first-year student retention is 3.7% points higher among students taught by a-cue faculty. There is also a 6.4% increase in passing rates in first-year gateway courses.

Lastly, the study reveals a 5.3% decrease in D-F-W rates in first-year gateway courses.

