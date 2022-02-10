Trio arrested after Jones County traffic stop

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop for erratic driving Wednesday night led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrests of three individuals on illegal narcotics charges in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Reserve Deputy Ryan Walters was on routine patrol when he observed a Nissan Murano crossing into oncoming traffic on Lower Myrick Road in eastern Jones County near the Dixie Hills subdivision entrance.

Walters stopped the vehicle on Theos Road off of Lower Myrick Road, where additional JCSD units responded to the scene for backup.

The Nissan Murano was determined to be reported stolen and the three occupants were arrested after methamphetamine was discovered.

The trio included:

Christopher Walters, 50, Ellisville

Kelvin Nixon, 47. Stringer

Lauren Davis, 40, Laurel.

All three ere charged with possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property.

The trio are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court.

