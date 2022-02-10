Win Stuff
Trio arrested after Jones County traffic stop

Christopher Walters was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property in Jones County.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop for erratic driving Wednesday night led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrests of three individuals on illegal narcotics charges in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Reserve Deputy Ryan Walters was on routine patrol when he observed a Nissan Murano crossing into oncoming traffic on Lower Myrick Road in eastern Jones County near the Dixie Hills subdivision entrance.

Walters stopped the vehicle on Theos Road off of Lower Myrick Road, where additional JCSD units responded to the scene for backup.

The Nissan Murano was determined to be reported stolen and the three occupants were arrested after methamphetamine was discovered.

The trio included:

  • Christopher Walters, 50, Ellisville
  • Kelvin Nixon, 47. Stringer
  • Lauren Davis, 40, Laurel.

All three ere charged with possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property.

The trio are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court.

