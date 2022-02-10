Win Stuff
Sunny for the rest of the week

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 2/9
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good evening everyone!! This evening will be mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 40s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the upper 30s.

The rest of this week will be pretty quiet with sunny skies through the end of the week. Highs will be near 70° for Thursday and Friday.

This weekend will be mostly sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday. Temperatures will cool down into the low 50s on Sunday as a dry cold front moves through the area.

Next week will start off Sunny, but rain will return to the area by next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

