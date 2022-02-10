Scott Berry encouraged by USM’s depth on pitching mound

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles are hard at work at Pete Taylor Park, preparing for February 18th’s season-opener against North Alabama.

Head coach Scott Berry continues to mull over his starting lineup for opening day and his weekend pitching rotation.

Southern Miss lost its top two weekend starters - Hunter Stanley and Walker Powell - and best reliever Ryan Och to the pros last summer. But Berry’s encouraged by the depth USM returns on the mound.

Pitching coach Christian Ostrander’s presence for a fifth straight year will go a long way as well. His philosophy was instrumental in the team’s nation-leading strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.06) last season.

“If I could describe this staff in one word it would be competitive,” said junior left-handed-pitcher Drew Boyd, an Oak Grove grad. “It’s got just about however many guys that can do the roles that are required to be successful this season and it’s all about who can step up at the right time. I think there’s a lot of guys on this staff that are hungry to get their chance and I think a lot of guys are going to capitalize on that.”

“What it does is it gives new guys an opportunity and certainly when you have people in place that have been there and have been able to get some experience, it’s their time to step up and that’s what we’re looking for,” Berry said. “But this pitching staff we’ve got some depth, we’ve got some really nice pieces that I feel like we can work with and utilize throughout the course of a game.”

