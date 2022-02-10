Win Stuff
Petal High School plans winter formal to help make a wish come true

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School will be hosting its winter formal this weekend, but with a wish behind it. The school wanted to make a wish come true for a four-year-old child who is fighting leukemia.

“We were thinking of ideas on how to do the fundraiser, and we really listened to the student body. We’ve been hearing people wanted a winter formal for a little while now. So we thought this would be the perfect opportunity,” said Student Body President Nate Jones.

Jones says students and faculty couldn’t be more excited to help support Creed and his family.

“Our big goal is to try and raise $3,000 to give Creed to get his wish to come true. And his wish is actually to go to Disney World with his family, and so we’re all working really hard to try and get his wish granted,” said Petal High School teacher Jamie Sproles.

Sproles has also been an organizer for the formal and says tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go to Creed and his wish.

“We really just want the rest of the community to know that this opportunity is a chance for us to be a blessing to someone who is maybe isn’t feel particularly blessed in a time they are really struggling. I’m just so proud of the students and their ability to plan and get all this together to hopefully make his wish come true,” said Sproles.

On Friday, the high school will celebrate Creed’s wish and reveal the amount of money they raised by faculty and students dressing up as Disney characters.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

