Palazzo files for a seventh term in Congress

Gulfport, Miss. (WDAM) – Incumbent Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo filed official paperwork Thursday to seek reelection to represent Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District.

Palazzo has held the seat for six two-year terms.

“It is an honor to serve south Mississippi in Congress,” Palazzo said. “Republicans are likely to win the House majority this fall, which will give me an opportunity to chair the Homeland Security Appropriations Committee in the next Congress on behalf of our state. It is an important leadership post from which I’ll be focused on renewing funding for completing border wall construction, bolstering security at our southern border, and ensuring south Mississippi retains our critical role in homeland defense.”

Several candidates have announced their intention to challenge Palazzo in the midterm election, including former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree. DuPree is running as a Democrat.

The midterm elections will be on June 7, 2022. Runoffs are set for June 28.

