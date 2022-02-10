Win Stuff
Not Guilty: Man found innocent in 2020 stabbing

On the second day of the trial, the jury returned a verdict of "not guilty" to the charge of aggravated assault.
On the second day of the trial, the jury returned a verdict of “not guilty” to the charge of aggravated assault.(Source: Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man accused of stabbing another man multiple times in 2020 was found not guilty in Jones County court earlier this week.

According to court records, the case against Timothy J. Meadows was tried before a jury on Monday and Tuesday at the Jones County Circuit Court in Laurel.

On the second day of the trial, the jury returned a verdict of “not guilty” to the charge of aggravated assault.

In 2020, Meadows was accused of stabbing a man multiple times on Pine Drive in the Glade community Monday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was seriously injured and hospitalized at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

In 2020, Timothy Meadows was charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing in the Glade community.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
In 2020, Timothy Meadows was charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing in the Glade community.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Before this incident, Meadows and 21-year-old Alex Crews pleaded guilty in 2018 to the death of 44-year-old Timothy Williamson, the boyfriend of Crews’ mother at the time of his death in 2014.

Williamson allegedly died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head after a fight with Meadows and Crews, who were both 17 at the time.

Meadows was sentenced according to the District Attorney’s recommendation of 15 years with nine years suspended and six years to serve. He was reportedly out on parole at the time of the alleged stabbing incident.

After the verdict was delivered, Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson, who was ruling over the case, ordered that Meadows was not guilty of the charge of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

