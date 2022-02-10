New selfie museum opening in Turtle Creek Mall Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For those who like taking pictures, a new selfie museum will be opening its doors this Saturday at noon.

Owner Laneka Chaney says the museum offers a variety of backgrounds for people to use, ranging from a smiley face wall to Valentine’s Day theme props.

“I would love for everybody to think of the Hattiesburg selfie museum as the place to go, the place to go for everything. I wanted to be able to bring that big city fun to Hattiesburg. If you just want to have a night out, if you want to host a birthday party or do a photo shoot or you’re just having a day you want to celebrate yourself, you can come to the selfie museum,” said Chaney.

Chaney’s boyfriend, Jackie Leggette, says each background took a few days to create and build, and with all the hard work, they couldn’t be more excited to show Hattiesburg their creativity.

“In the future, we would like to expand to not only be a selfie museum, but also an event space,” said Chaney.

The museum is located in Turtle Creek Mall and will have a $10 admission fee per person until Feb. 15.

