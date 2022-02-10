Win Stuff
MSDH: Daily COVID numbers slip below 1,700

For a third consecutive day, new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi remai8ned less than 2,400.(AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 continued to drop in Mississippi this week, as the Mississippi State Department of Health reported less than 1,700 Mississippians had been added to the daily coronavirus list Thursday.

MSDH reported Thursday that 1,661 new cases of COVID had been reported during a 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 53 new deaths associated with COVID. Thirty-eight of those deaths, including three in Jones County and two in Forrest County, fell between Dec. 25, 2021, and Feb. 9, 2022.

Another 15 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27, including one in each of Covington and Wayne counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 774,505 and 11,508, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 86,392 COVID-19 cases and 1,155 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 6,939 cases, 102 deaths
  • Forrest: 21,474 cases, 289 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,691 cases, 69 death
  • Jones: 20,747 cases, 274 deaths
  • Lamar: 16,879 cases, 148 deaths
  • Marion: 6,828 cases, 129 deaths
  • Perry: 2,989 cases, 61 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,845 cases, 83 deaths.

MSDH also reported 682,840 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,684,764 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,498,766 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies, and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,772,483 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

