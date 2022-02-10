MSDH: Daily COVID numbers slip below 1,700

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 continued to drop in Mississippi this week, as the Mississippi State Department of Health reported less than 1,700 Mississippians had been added to the daily coronavirus list Thursday.

MSDH reported Thursday that 1,661 new cases of COVID had been reported during a 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 53 new deaths associated with COVID. Thirty-eight of those deaths, including three in Jones County and two in Forrest County, fell between Dec. 25, 2021, and Feb. 9, 2022.

Another 15 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27, including one in each of Covington and Wayne counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 774,505 and 11,508, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 86,392 COVID-19 cases and 1,155 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,939 cases, 102 deaths

Forrest: 21,474 cases, 289 deaths

Jasper: 4,691 cases, 69 death

Jones: 20,747 cases, 274 deaths

Lamar: 16,879 cases, 148 deaths

Marion: 6,828 cases, 129 deaths

Perry: 2,989 cases, 61 deaths

Wayne: 5,845 cases, 83 deaths.

MSDH also reported 682,840 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,684,764 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,498,766 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies, and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

To date, 5,772,483 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

