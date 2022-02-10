Mississippi Invests nearly $25M in site development

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) -Governor Tate Reeves announced the state of Mississippi is investing nearly $25 million in site development projects throughout the state. This includes the Columbia New Generation Park in Marion County.

Mississippi Development Authority, Appalachian Regional Commission and the RESTORE Act are assisting local economic development entities to spur economic growth by attracting new industry to competitive, shovel-ready sites.

“Shovel-ready sites are a top priority for companies seeking a new location,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “By investing in these sites today, we are laying a foundation upon which companies can quickly locate, expand and create jobs for future generations of Mississippians.”

The MDA recently awarded a total of $1,637,983 through its Site Development Grant Program for projects in the Ready Sites and Premier Sites categories.

Ready Sites require a minimum of 20 highly developable acres and must be work-ready within six months. They must also be capable of having utilities on site within 12 months. Ready Sites are eligible to receive up to $50,000 in funding.

Premier Sites require a minimum of 100 acres and have attributes that distinguish them from other properties, such as being in high-demand locations, having large-scale, “mega”-development acreage or having significant utility infrastructure already in place. They also must have a labor force able to attract the intended market. Premier Sites are eligible to receive up to $250,000 in funding.

Those awarded funding include:

• Ready Sites

Marion County Economic Development District – $50K for environmental due diligence and clearing at the Columbia New Generation Park

Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce – $25K for completing environmental due diligence at Cleveland Industrial Park

Economic Development Authority of Jones County – $50K for drainage improvements at Howard Industrial Park

Greene County Board of Supervisors – $50K for environmental due diligence at the Greene County Rail Site

Harrison County Development Commission – $28K for broadband installation in the North Harrison County Industrial Complex

Walthall County Board of Supervisors – $49,983.20 for clearing and to design and build an entrance at the U.S. Hwy. 98 Site

Yellow Creek State Inland Port Authority – $50K to complete environmental due diligence and clearing and grubbing at the Boothe Property Development at the Yellow Creek Port

• Premier Sites

Community Development Foundation – $250K for construction of a building pad and an expansion pad, and initial access road construction at The HIVE Business Park

Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission – $250K for environmental due diligence at Site #1 at Port Bienville Industrial Park

Madison County Economic Development Authority – $250K for clearing and grubbing at the Madison County Mega Site

Panola Partnership – $85K for engineering/design for an elevated water tank at Panola County Airport Industrial Park

Rankin First Economic Development Authority – $250K for construction of a building pad at the East Metro Center Rail Site at the EMC Industrial Park

Smith County Economic Development District – $250K for infrastructure improvements at the Smith County Industrial Site

The MDA also has committed $11,642,589 in Site Development Grant – Select Sites funding.

The Select Sites program was created to increase the number of highly competitive industrial sites that are available for prospective companies’ needs.

The following sites have been invited to apply for Select Sites funding based on current funding availability:

• Select Sites

University of Southern Mississippi – The Garden, Forrest County – $3,465,504 for clearing, grubbing and grading and construction of an access road

I-59 South Site, Jones County – $553,600 for access roads and clearing

I-59 Supply Chain Park (at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport), Jones County – $3,402,858 to upgrade sanitary sewer capacity; construct a building pad and complete intersection modifications

Belwood Industrial Park, Adams County – $1,825,977 to complete levee construction and make drainage improvements

Ceres Research and Industrial Interplex – Site B, Warren County - $1,368,000 for stream mitigation, drainage improvements, water and sewer system improvements, and to design entrance improvements

NorthStar Industrial Park, Oktibbeha County – $679,775 for wetlands permitting and mitigation; clearing, grubbing and grading; and developing an all-access road

Springs Industrial Park, Marshall County – $346,875 to thin and clear trees

“MDA commends each of these communities for taking the initiative to ensure their sites are competitive and ready to meet the unique needs of companies across a wide range of sectors,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Mississippi is an ideal place to do business, and the further development of these industrial sites is yet another attribute we can add to our strong portfolio of competitive business advantages.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.