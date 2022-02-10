MDOT working on repaving part of State Route 42

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repave a 1.7 mile stretch of State Route 42 between Forrest and Perry County.

While work is going on, MDOT says prepare for alternating lane closures.

“Paving projects like these typically make our highways safer and make our state a better place to live and work,” said MDOT Public Information Officer, Mike Flood. “We want to save as much as we can, as much as we can physically afford to do because that helps ensure that people and businesses in our state have efficient and reliable infrastructure to travel on and transport these goods and services.”

According to MDOT, the repaving is supposed to be finished next week.

