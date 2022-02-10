Win Stuff
Man arrested after breaking into restaurant to make burger and drink beer, police say

Midday in Kansas
By Phil Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A man was arrested early Wednesday after police said he broke into a building that formerly housed a Mexican restaurant and made himself a hamburger and beer for breakfast.

Police told WIBW the man, identified as 59-year-old Mark Vincent Young, was still inside the business when officers arrived.

Young made himself a hamburger, was drinking beer and watching television when officers arrived, police said.

Mark Vincent Young, 59, of Topeka, was booked Wednesday morning into the Shawnee County Jail...
Mark Vincent Young, 59, of Topeka, was booked Wednesday morning into the Shawnee County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the burglary of the former La Siesta Restaurant at 201 N.E. Woodruff in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, authorities said.(Submitted)

The suspect told officers he had been given permission to be inside the building even though police noticed that a window had been broken.

Young was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after being charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

He was being held in jail without bond as of Thursday morning.

