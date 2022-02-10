Win Stuff
Oak trees planted in honor of Petal School Board members

During February, the PSD will be planting a live oak tree at each of its five-school locations honoring individual school board members for their leadership and
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - During February, the Petal School District will be planting a live oak tree at each of its five-school locations in the district honoring individual school board members.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, school officials along with several teachers, staff and students were on hand at Petal Upper Elementary School located at 400 Hillcrest Loop, where they planted a tree in honor of board president, Bruce Magee.

PSD Superintendent, Dr. Matt Dillon, said despite the many challenges they have faced in recent years, the district has been sturdy and much of that success can be credited to the leadership and service from the board members.

“A lot of entities came together for this special recognition,” Dillon said, “All that we’ve had to go through from tornadoes to pandemics, to a host of things, we’ve been very strong and resilient, and I think that’s what the oak trees represent for us.”

The Petal School District Board of Trustees include:

  • Bruce Magee, chairman
  • Jerry DeFatta, vice chairman
  • Dr. Greg Bullock
  • Dr. Chuck Harrell
  • Troy Wicktom

The idea of planting the live oak trees came about during a meeting between school principals and the Petal Education Foundation. A plaque with a board member’s name on is also placed in front of the trees.

PSD has been ranked No. 1 in the state multiple times based on analysis of academic study data from the United States Department of Education and national educational ranking organizations.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

