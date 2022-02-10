Judge Billie Graham guest speaker at Jones County Republican Women’s luncheon

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, Jones County Republican Women held their monthly luncheon at the Laurel Country Club located at 2011 U.S. Highway 84.

The guest speaker at the event was Judge Billie Graham, 19th Chancery Court District, who spoke about her role as the judge concerning family law issues.

Domestic matters such as estate cases, guardianship, custody disputes and divorces are handled in Chancery Court.

She was appointed Chancery Court Judge by Gov. Tate Reeves in July 2020 to finish the term of Chancellor Frank McKenzie, who retired after 25 years on the bench.

Graham was serving her third term as Jones County Justice Court Judge for District 2 at the time she was chosen and said it was a comfortable fit.

“I really enjoy it; Chancery Court is where I spent the majority of my legal career. I have a desire to see the right thing done, specifically where children are concerned,” she said.

“The custody of children and their care and support is one of the most important things that we take into consideration in Chancery Court,” Graham added.

Graham graduated from Stringer High School and then attended Jones College before finishing her legal education at the University of MS School of Law in 1976.

She has been a member of the MS Trial Lawyers Association and the American Trial Lawyers Association.

An active member of First United Methodist Church, Graham also serves as Chairperson of the Staff/Parish Relations Committee and is involved in local, national, and international mission projects.

