HPD, HFD visit USM campus for potential new recruits

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Hattiesburg Police Department and firefighters with the Hattiesburg Fire Department are hoping some University of Southern Mississippi students will look to their departments for future employment.

Several police officers and firefighters came to Shoemaker Square on the USM campus Wednesday to meet students and tell them about job opportunities and upcoming training academies.

They hope many students will consider careers in law enforcement or firefighting.

“We did just graduate our most recent recruit class, we graduated 12 recruits out of that, automatically, we’re hitting the ground running with recruits coming for the next one,” said Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department.

“This is a great market for us to meet people and tell them a little about what we do, and we’ve got the Screaming Eagle truck with us today, which is the black and gold truck and just a great group of folks here and hopefully, we can recruit a few of them to come over to us,” said Alexander Redondo, an engineer with the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

The police and fire departments will be on the USM campus again Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

