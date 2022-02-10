Hattiesburg Clinic takes multi-disciplinary approach to chronic pain at interventional clinic

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Prescription opioids killed 91 Mississippians in 2019. That’s according to the Department of Health’s most recent drug report.

Here in the Pine Belt, the Hattiesburg Interventional Pain Clinic takes a wide-angle look at treating pain.

Dr. Jonathan Rayburn, M.D. is a co-director at the Interventional Pain Clinic. He is one of a few interventional pain specialists at the Lincoln Center facility.

“Opioids and things of that nature are - those are really last line medications. Those are the those the admission that we can’t manage, effectively, procedurally, and to me that’s, you know, that’s really what we want to try to avoid,” explains Rayburn.

He is a proceduralist with a background in anesthesiology.

“Interventional pain has come a really long way in a short period of time, you know, whether that’s the newer neuromodulatory techniques like spinal cord stimulators, you know, those really have made a profound difference for many, many patients,” he says.

Rayburn says there are several factors that come into play when treating chronic pain.

“You tend to have psychological changes that occurred as a result of pain, you have dysregulation in the nervous system that occurs and that pain goes on long enough, especially untreated pain. We work closely with our neurologist so they, you know, they can sort of weigh-in, as well,” says Rayburn.

Rayburn explains that pain medication is very effective for acute treatment, like right after major surgery. But, it’s not always a good answer for chronic pain.

“They’re not really getting a whole lot of pain relief. There are other elements that just aren’t being considered that aren’t being treated because as I said, you know, opioids were great for acute pain. I banged my elbow, you know, level of spinal cord, you know, it knocks it down for sure,” Rayburn explains.

“But what they don’t treat is they don’t treat demoralization, right. And that’s what people with chronic pain tend to experience. They have higher rates of depression, suicide. And so if those elements aren’t being addressed as well then you know, then the patient can have a less than ideal outcome.”

The interventional pain clinic houses doctors with different backgrounds who can work together to help a patient. They look at physical procedures as well as psychology and behavioral therapy options.

“Whether it’s by me or, you know, there are certainly other interventional pain doctors around, you know, to talk to him and see, you know, because if you can really get part of your life back,” says Rayburn.

His best advice is to talk to your doctor about a multi-disciplinary approach to pain because there are more options out there than you think to help.

