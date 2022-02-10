Win Stuff
FedEx driver, attorneys to address media at Thursday press conference

Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Black FedEx driver who was fired upon by a white man while driving his delivery truck in Brookhaven is expected to address the media Thursday.

On January 24, Gibson had just dropped off a package on Junior Trail, when he was followed closely by a man in a white pickup. The man was later identified as Gregory Case, a resident along the street.

He then noticed another man standing in the middle of the road pointing a gun at his vehicle. Authorities say that man was Brandon Case, Gregory’s son. Gibson attempted to drive around Case when the 35-year-old started firing at him.

Brandon Case is being charged with aggravated assault shooting into an occupied vehicle. Gregory Case is charged with conspiracy.

Attorneys for Gibson say the charges are too light and that the two were attempting to murder his client.

Click here to watch.

