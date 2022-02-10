Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Erata Water Association issues ‘boil-water’ notice

The Erata Water Association in Jones County was put under a "boil-water" notice after a break...
The Erata Water Association in Jones County was put under a "boil-water" notice after a break in a water line.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Erata Water Association in Jones County was put under a ‘boil-water” notice Thursday afternoon, affecting every one of the 310 meters served.

A break in a water line forced the notice for the 300 residential and 10 commercial/business meters .

Until further notice, Erata customers will have to boil their water for at least one minute before using.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bryce Gilbert
Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
The woods where the capture was made.
Manhunt through Hinds Co. ends with arrest, burnt MHP cruiser
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Owner Laneka Chaney says the museum offers a variety of backgrounds for people to use, ranging...
New selfie museum opening in Turtle Creek Mall Saturday
For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1...
Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino
Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo filed Thursday afternoon to run for a seventh term in...
Palazzo files for a seventh term in Congress
Authorities in Mississippi seized 30 lbs. of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.
Mississippi authorities seize 30 lbs. of cocaine in hidden compartment during traffic stop