Erata Water Association issues ‘boil-water’ notice

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Erata Water Association in Jones County was put under a ‘boil-water” notice Thursday afternoon, affecting every one of the 310 meters served.

A break in a water line forced the notice for the 300 residential and 10 commercial/business meters .

Until further notice, Erata customers will have to boil their water for at least one minute before using.

