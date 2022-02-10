Erata Water Association issues ‘boil-water’ notice
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Erata Water Association in Jones County was put under a ‘boil-water” notice Thursday afternoon, affecting every one of the 310 meters served.
A break in a water line forced the notice for the 300 residential and 10 commercial/business meters .
Until further notice, Erata customers will have to boil their water for at least one minute before using.
