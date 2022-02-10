Win Stuff
Crash blocked NB lanes on Hwy. 49

The crash has been cleared.
The crash has been cleared.(WALB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash had northbound lanes blocked on a section of Highway 49 past Interstate 59.

The crash has been cleared, but the roadway may still be congested at this time.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, law enforcement was on the scene directing traffic.

MDOT expected the alert to be cleared by around 6:30 p.m.

Motorists were advised to use an alternate route.

