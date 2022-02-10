Crash blocked NB lanes on Hwy. 49

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash had northbound lanes blocked on a section of Highway 49 past Interstate 59.

The crash has been cleared, but the roadway may still be congested at this time.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, law enforcement was on the scene directing traffic.

MDOT expected the alert to be cleared by around 6:30 p.m.

Motorists were advised to use an alternate route.

