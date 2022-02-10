Corrections officers undergo pepper spray training

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officers from several Pine Belt counties gathered Wednesday to undergo pepper spray training.

Corrections officers from Jones, Covington, Jasper and Wayne counties completed a scorching certification Wednesday at the Jones County Law Enforcement Training Academy.

“We got sprayed with the pepper spray... We had to go through this, you know, to be certified as corrections officers,” said Karianda Gammage, a corrections officer at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center.

After being doused with OC spray, they then completed a multi-step training course. We’re told this simulates real-life situations between corrections officers and inmates.

“These people have to be able to defend themselves and still keep control over the jail... We make them handcuff an individual to simulate they’ve been in a fight, somebody’s gotten sprayed, so they’re handcuffing the person that they’re fighting with,” said Jones County Law Enforcement Training Academy training director, Eddy Ingram.

“Then they move from there, deliver elbow strikes whatever and that simulates the fact that they’re actually fighting with somebody. Also, we carry them to a police car and let them get on the radio and tell who they are, where they’re at, which is normal after any type of critical incident of any kind. And then, we make them find the key that is laying on the ground and they have to open... which simulates having to open a cell door to be able to extract themselves and a prisoner out.”

But the purpose behind the Correctional Officers Certification Course goes even deeper than that.

“It helps us to justify us using the OC spray and then being sprayed ourselves,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Department Corrections Officer, Jessica Wilson.

“It lets them know exactly what they’re administering because there’s a big misconception that officers just spray because they can,” Ingram said. “There’s always a reason why an officer sprays. And this is just part of our jailor certification class for these departments and ours too.”

Those going through it say the experience was unpleasant.

“It just burns really, really bad. You feel like you can’t breathe,” Gammage said. “You have to breathe out of your mouth. You can’t breathe through your nose. It’s like you’re swallowing it and it feels like your face is on fire.”

In the end, they say they’re glad they went through it.

“It gives me more confidence in the jail, and it gives me more confidence in my profession,” Wilson said. “So, I’m really glad I went through this.”

Those participating go through taser training Thursday before completing the course Friday.

