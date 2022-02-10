Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino

For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1...
For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1 (800)-447-3257 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.(Bok Homa Casino)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins man won big playing slots at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday.

Terry M., of Collins, won a $419,754 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition...
Terry M., of Collins, won a $419,754 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine.(Bok Homa Casino)

According to Pearl River Resort’s Director of Public Relations, Erica Clemons Moore, Terry M., hit a jackpot of $419,754 while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine.

The jackpot was won at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The jackpot was won at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday, Feb. 9.(Bok Homa Casino)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bryce Gilbert
Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
The woods where the capture was made.
Manhunt through Hinds Co. ends with arrest, burnt MHP cruiser
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

The Erata Water Association in Jones County was put under a "boil-water" notice after a break...
Erata Water Association issues ‘boil-water’ notice
Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo filed Thursday afternoon to run for a seventh term in...
Palazzo files for a seventh term in Congress
Authorities in Mississippi seized 30 lbs. of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.
Mississippi authorities seize 30 lbs. of cocaine in hidden compartment during traffic stop
For a third consecutive day, new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi remai8ned less than 2,400.
MSDH: Daily COVID numbers slip below 1,700