Adoptive parents accused of locking teen in garage for years

JUPITER, Fla. (WPTV) - Police say a Florida teenager was forced to live inside a small room in a garage for years and only allowed out to go to school. His adoptive parents are now facing charges.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was forced to live in an 8-by-8 foot box with a mattress, a camera and a bucket used to go to the bathroom inside his family’s garage in Jupiter, Florida. Meals were brought to him, and police say he was only allowed out to attend school.

According to police, the teenager has been physically abused and confined to the small space since at least 2017.

“This was despicable and shouldn’t happen,” neighbor Larry Ellis said.

The teen’s adoptive parents, Tracy and Timothy Ferriter, both 46, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. They are charged with aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment.

Police say officers first went to the home after the boy was reported missing by his mom a week and a half ago. Two days later, they went back and, once allowed inside, spotted the small room with a deadbolt on the door.

The boy was later found at his school and interviewed. He allegedly told police his parents lock him in the room “a lot,” saying he was once locked in for up to 18 hours. He also told them he did not feel safe at home.

Police executed a search warrant on the camera mounted over the mattress in the room and say thousands of videos were found of the boy locked inside.

“Everybody is watching out for each other, so I’m really surprised something like this went unnoticed,” neighbor Witty Matto said. “It makes my heart go out to that boy, and I hope he’s able to find the support he needs.”

The Ferriters’ attorney argued in court the teen may have been abused because he has an attachment disorder with his parents.

The Florida Department of Children and Families removed three other children who were also living in the home, the youngest of whom is 2. In court Wednesday, there was no mention of possible abuse against the couple’s other children.

The Ferriters were released on $50,000 bond but ordered to have no contact with their four children unless authorized by FDCF.

