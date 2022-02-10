Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

2 juveniles arrested after bomb threats made against Natchez High School 2 days in a row

(Capitol News Service)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after bombs threats were made against Natchez High School two days in a row this week.

The first threat came in on Tuesday, February 8. Natchez police were notified of the threat and students and school personnel were re-routed to a safe location.

MHP and the Madison Police Department were contacted for the assistance of their bomb dogs. The all clear was given, but school administration decided to cancel school for the day.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, another bomb threat was called into the school.

The school was once again cleared and everyone was searched for any explosive devices. None were found and school resumed.

Investigators were able to track down the source of the bomb threats to two juveniles who have since been arrested and placed under the jurisdiction of the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Vaughn
Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead
The sheriff’s department says the couple is driving a white single cab 1998 Nissan Frontier...
UPDATE: Missing elderly Jones Co. couple found safe
Bryce Gilbert
Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments

Latest News

Judge Billie Graham, 19th Chancery Court District, spoke about her role as judge concerning...
Judge Billie Graham guest speaker at Jones County Republican Women’s luncheon
Petal businesses receive grants
Petal businesses receive grants
petal high school
Petal High School plans winter formal to help make a wish come true
The crash has been cleared.
Crash blocked NB lanes on Hwy. 49