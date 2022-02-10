2 arrested for storage unit burglaries

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects are in custody for storage unit burglaries in the Petal area.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Aleata L. Whitworth, 34, of Petal, and Steven D. Minor, 31, of Hattiesburg, were arrested and charged with commercial burglary.

Numerous self-storage units from two separate facilities on Leeville Road reported burglaries over the past few months.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were selling the stolen items on Facebook Marketplace.

Whitworth was out on bond for previous charges of credit card fraud from Forrest County Circuit Court. The court has revoked her bond.

Minor is awaiting his initial appearance.

