12 Petal businesses get funds from Miss. Power Foundation grant

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One dozen Petal businesses got checks for more than $1,600 Wednesday during a monthly meeting of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce.

The funds were from a $20,000 grant from the Mississippi Power Foundation to the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce.

The grant was part of the foundation’s Community Investment Program.

To get a check, businesses had to be minority-owned and a customer of Mississippi Power. They also have to be a member of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re so thrilled to award these businesses some hard-earned cash that they can use for anything they want,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is an attempt to help them through the COVID pandemic.”

“We’re so thankful to our partners at Mississippi Power, they have stepped forward with their economic development enhancements,” Wilson said.

Two of the recipients were Beauty Boss Braids Training Center and the After School Academics and Arts Program.

“I feel amazing, I feel blessed, funding my own business out of my own pocket,” said Breanna Dye, owner of Beauty Boss Braids Training Center. “(I’ll use the funds for) promotional use, supplies and just to help keep things going,”

“We are grateful and excited and we will use the funds to offset electric costs and to buy supplies for the boys and girls,” said Van Jones, owner of the After School Academics and Arts Program. “We pick up boys and girls from schools, we assist with homework, we do enrichment, we have an after-school and a summer program,” Jones said.

All recipients had to be doing business as of March 1, 2020.

Other businesses receiving funds from the grant include:

Dr. Barbara Mauldin

El Mariachi Loco

Fig Boutique

Furniture World

Grand Central Outfitters

Holland’s Tax Service

Mane Event Hair Salon

Petal Drug Co.

The Urges Clinic

The Wine Cellar

