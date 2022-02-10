02/10 Ryan’s “Spring-like” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re still going to see some frosty areas early this morning, but our warming trend will continue today! The low warmed 3-6 degrees above where we were yesterday, a trend we’ll continue for the next couple of nights. Days continue to warm quickly with sunny skies and calm winds, rising into the low 70s today. We’ll gain another degree or two Friday afternoon, but that’s when the pattern changes. A front is moving in, which doesn’t appear to have much moisture to work with in terms of cloud cover or active weather, but there is a small chance of some light rain or winter weather...a very small chance...microscopic.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation, but it is more likely we’ll just see a pop of cloud cover and a slight cool-down over the weekend before trending above average once again for most of next week.

Have a great day!

- Ryan

