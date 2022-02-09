Wayne Central School students making Valentine’s Day special for nursing home residents

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Valentine’s Day is all about the wonder of love and sharing special moments together.

Sadly, however, many senior citizens feel forgotten and lonely during this time of year and can become depressed.

Students in Ashlyn Smith’s class at Wayne Central School in Waynesboro are working on a project to bring the love of Valentine’s Day to more than a hundred seniors living in a nearby nursing home.

Ashlyn said the project involves the kids making Valentine’s Day cards and writing letters of encouragement to give the seniors living there.

She said she got the idea after speaking with her grandfather, who is also a resident in the home, and hearing about how sad others become during Valentine’s Day.

“I just want the people there to know that they’re not forgotten, and even though they don’t have family, I can involve my students in making them feel like they’re loved because that’s the one thing I want for them,” she said.

The students will be creating the cards and letters this week, and they will be hand-delivered next week.

For Ashlyn, who is in her first year at the school, the project is also about teaching her students the concept of giving back to members of the community who are in need.

“I want my students excited to make someone feel loved in this season of love. That’s my goal for my students and for those in the nursing home who we’re writing,” said Smith.

The teachers and staff at Wayne Central School are committed to providing opportunities for students and their parents to be actively engaged in the educational process.

