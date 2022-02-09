Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Tesla recall: Heat pump won’t defrost windshield fast enough

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019, in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough, cutting visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles.

Tesla says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries tied to the problem. Documents posted Wednesday say the electric vehicle maker will send out an online software update to fix the issue.

U.S. safety regulators say in the documents that a software error can cause a valve in the vehicles’ heat pumps to open unintentionally, trapping refrigerant inside the evaporator. That can reduce defrosting performance.

The problem can deplete the refrigerant in some parts of the heat pump, causing the compressor to stop working as a fail-safe measure. That can cause loss of cabin heating, largely when it’s minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) or colder.

Tesla stores and service centers were to have been notified of the recall around Feb. 4.

The recall is the 14th done by Tesla since January 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration records.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Vaughn
Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead
The sheriff’s department says the couple is driving a white single cab 1998 Nissan Frontier...
UPDATE: Missing elderly Jones Co. couple found safe
Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
The sheriff’s department said the ATV has aftermarket tired with chrome and black rims.
ATV stolen in Jones County

Latest News

FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices
Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Mandatory church service at school prompts walkout
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trainer: Officers in Floyd killing did not follow policy